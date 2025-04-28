Forest Park Police say two people are dead in a late Sunday afternoon shootout

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A late Sunday afternoon shootout in Forest Park appears to have left two people dead and three others in the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened on Jones Road, near the intersection of Old Dixie Highway and 1st street around 5 p.m.

Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that his investigators believe the shooting happened during a motorcycle gathering at a mechanic’s shop in the city.

Criss said that there were no suspects in custody but there also was no danger to residents in the small Clayton County city.

Criss said that the ATF along with several other agencies are assisting them in their investigation.

