Suspect wanted for leading law enforcement on chase, critically injuring 2 GA deputies, arrested

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A man deputies said led them on a high-speed chase nearly two weeks ago was taken into custody.

On Friday, the Polk County Police Department, along with the US Marshals, arrested AJ Ware.

Authorities said Ware led officers on a high-speed chase on April 12. Somehow, Ware got away, leaving two Polk County police officers with critical injuries, officials said.

The officers were identified as Ofc. John Chandler and Ofc. Tre McDonald. Loved one says, the two officers were supposed to be off the day of the incident, but were picking up overtime shifts to help their families.

Polk County officials say Ofc. Chandler has a long road to recovery, and with the help of Honoring Heroes Foundation, a monetary fund has been created.

According to the website, Ofc. Chandler sustained multiple severe injuries, including a broken left hip, a broken ball joint of the left femur, a displaced sternum, and separated tendons in his hand.

Click here if you would like to help, Ofc. Chandler.

Ofc. McDonald has since been released from the hospital, however, his family has set up a meal train. It allows you to sign up to bring meals and donate gift cards, or make a flat donation.

If you would like to help, Ofc. McDonald, click here.

