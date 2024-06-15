Atlanta History Center highlighting Hank Aaron with Juneteenth exhibit

ATLANTA — Juneteenth celebrations are underway across metro Atlanta ahead of the holiday next week.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was at one of those celebrations at the Atlanta History Center on Saturday.

The museum is highlighting baseball legend Hank Aaron with a new exhibit they’re calling “More Than Brave.”

The exhibit is the headliner for more than a dozen other pop-up exhibits that are part of their Juneteenth celebration.

“We’re excited to, one, have the opportunity to reflect on the Juneteenth moment, on our history, on freedom, but also to celebrate culture and African American culture and foodways and baseball traditions,” Dr. La’Neice Littleton with the Atlanta History Center said.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19, which was the date in 1865 when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas and informed slaves there that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years previously, ending slavery and granting them their freedom.

Events like these serve as a reminder of an important part of American history to be celebrated and not forgotten.

“I think it’s so important to know your history and know what’s going on and I hope all my students out there are taking advantage of Juneteenth,” visitor Yolande Brooks-Millender said.

