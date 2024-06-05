Atlanta firetruck hit by car while responding to accident on Buford Spring Connector

A drive hit an Atlanta firetruck while they responded to another accident in Midtown. — An Atlanta firetruck was hit by a car while responding to another car accident Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 85 and Buford Spring Connector in Midtown.

According to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, Fire Truck 29 was hit while working an active accident as the crew blocked roadway traffic.

AFRD said the firefighters who were in the truck did not get injured during the accident. The woman driving in the other car “sustained serious injuries” and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

