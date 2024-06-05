Clayton Co. Sheriff’s Office gets extra $1.6M to pay deputies, sheriff says office understaffed

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen says the sheriff’s office is understaffed. During a Tuesday night county commission meeting, he asked for more funding to pay deputies.
His request, for $1.6 million, was approved by county commissioners.
The extra $1.6 million comes just two months after the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office got $14 million to fix the jail.
Channel 2 Action News has reported on several different issues at the Clayton County Jail, which prompted the sheriff’s office to give a tour of the conditions inside to local stakeholders and a news crew from Channel 2.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- GA state representative accused of lying about being in sorority apologizes, maintains innocence
- Fire at Gwinnett Sonny’s BBQ restaurant caused by lightning strike, firefighters say
- Deputies search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after shots fired in Clayton County
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group