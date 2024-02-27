Clayton County jail without power, water, phones, internet

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Power to the Clayton County jail has gone completely out, leaving inmates and staff with no phone, lights, internet, or HVAC, according to the sheriff.

The issue is affecting the entire justice complex on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

Because the jail’s water is attached to the electricity, inmates also don’t have access to water.

Maintenance and Georgia Power have been contacted to fix the problem. No public business or visitors will be allowed in to the jail until the power is back on.

The Clayton County jail houses about 380 inmates.

