Atlanta fire crew puts out fire minutes from water main break using tanker due to low pressure

ATLANTA — Amid water pressure issues and multiple water main breaks across Atlanta, a morning fire just minutes from one of the water main breaks was put out by the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

Due to the low water pressure, Atlanta firefighters had to use water tankers provided by Sumter and Lamar counties in order to put out the flames on M.L.K. Jr. Drive, just behind a historic restaurant. It’s less than a mile from the water main break impacting Atlanta on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James P. Brawley Drive.

Atlanta fire officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action New that the fire was right behind the Busy Bee Cafe, an Atlanta soul food staple since 1947.

The fire at the location was reported at 810 M.L.K. Jr. Drive SW, the Busy Bee Cafe’s address. However, the actual spot that caught fire was a shed behind the restaurant, which spread to a nearby van.

No damage or flames impacted the Busy Bee Cafe, AFRD crews told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia election official warns voters of foreign agent interference, names Russia, China, Iran

©2024 Cox Media Group