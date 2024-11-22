Atlanta family still searching for their missing loved one 32 years after her disappearance

ATLANTA — The family of a Morehouse College worker missing since 1992 are desperate for answers. This is a story Channel 2 Action News has covered for over 32 years. We were there back then as friends and family looked for Cheryl Parks.

Parks’ sister says her family needs to know where she is. They say it has been tough not knowing if she is dead or alive.

“Either way. I just want to know. Where she is,” Angela Broughton told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Broughton has spent the last 32 years searching for her big sister.

“I don’t know what else to do but to keep looking for her. It feels empty it feels like I am lost. I just wish she were here,” she said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 33-year-old Parks disappeared back in January 1992.

“My momma was the last person who talked to her,” Broughton said.

Parks told her mother she was staying overnight with her boyfriend. The family says the boyfriend picked her up from her job at Morehouse College where she worked in the cafeteria. He says he took her to his home in Southeast Atlanta.

The family says the next day he told them she went to a party the night he picked her up. And he had not seen her since.

Broughton says that does not make sense. “She would have came home to change clothes if she was going to a party.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The family has organized search parties over the years. But nothing.

Atlanta police suspected foul play, but Broughton says without a body, they told her there was not much they could do.

Broughton looks at an age progression photo a sketch artist created of her sister and hopes someone will recognize her. Or if they know something, she wants them to call police. All she knows is she will not rest until her sister is found.

“I won’t give up until I know something,” she said.

Parks has two children who desperately want to find out what happened to their mother.

Police say this is a cold case that remains open. They are asking anyone with any information to contact Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group