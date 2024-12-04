Atlanta daycare director beaten down after road rage incident while child was in the car

ATLANTA — A childcare center operator said her request for a car to slow down was met with a violent attack.

According to Vita Zuniga, cars often speed down Sylvan Road. And when Zuniga, who operates Sylvan Hills Day Nursery, an in-home daycare, saw a speeding car on Sylvan Road Monday morning, she spoke up.

“As I crossed the street he came speeding over the hill and I said slow down. I didn’t do the middle finger, you know just ‘slow down,’” Zuniga told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.

As she reached her van, the driver who was previously in a rush, found time to turn around and pull up next to her.

“‘You got a problem with me blah blah blah, you know you gave me the middle finger,’” Zuniga recalls the man said. “I said, ‘Sir, I just said slow down. This is a school zone.’”

She went to cross the street to get back to the daycare and was hit.

“Like snuck up. It’s like what you call a sucker punch but it was more like a sucker slam on the concrete and then just wailed on me,” said Zuniga.

The bruising on her face, she says is from where her face hit the concrete. The female passenger in the car was on top of her, attacking her. The assault only stopped when the driver came to get the woman.

“I was screaming at the top of my lungs. All I needed to do was scream because I couldn’t get up,” said Zuniga.

The driver got away. Zuniga is hoping police can find images of the car, and then the couple.

She says this all happened in the moments before parents dropped off their kids at her daycare. And while the couple had a small child in the car.

“I pity her that you have to wake up with that demon every morning enough to put that type of violence on a person,” Zuniga said.

