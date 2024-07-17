Atlanta

Atlanta company to host historical item, art auction including document partly written by John Adams

Framed document written in part by John Adams and signed by him before the American Revolutionary War A document from King George’s Inferior court of common dated March 7, 1761, signed by future U.S. President John Adams (as “Adams”), with over 100 words written in his hand on the front, framed and with a printed picture of Adams, should bring $1,800-$3.200. Also, a one-page letter handwritten by Andrew Jackson and dated July 23, 1817, penned from the Nashville Head Quarters and sent to then-Secretary of the Navy Benjamin William Crowninshield, framed. (Courtesy: Ahlers & Ogletree) ((Courtesy: Ahlers & Ogletree))

ATLANTA — On Wednesday and Thursday, a live online auction from Atlanta-based Ahlers & Ogletree will put rare historical documents and Asian artwork up for bid.

Among the various documents up for bid on Wednesday, the historical “Americana” auction includes documents signed by multiple presidents including John Adams, John F. Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln, Dwight D. Eisenhower and more.

There are collections of illustrations and court documents from before the American Revolution, as well as letters and historical pamphlets from throughout U.S. History.

The Wednesday auction begins at 10 a.m. online.

On Thursday, the auctioneers will be selling a variety of Asian artwork, including Tibetan copper figures, Chinese lacquer panel screens showing different deities, Indonesian wooden masks, Mandarin-era porcelain vases, and different sculptures from various eras of Japanese history, with additional works from across the Asian continent at different historical periods available as well.

Auctions for the Asian artwork begin online at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

According to Ahlers & Ogletree, in addition to online bidding, telephone and absentee bids are also an option.

