Atlanta company doesn’t ‘sweat’ it when it comes to pickleball gear

It’s the fastest growing sport in the world.

“Here’s the problem with pickleball. You can’t just play. You become obsessed and it becomes your life and all you think about,” Wendi Aspes said. “So that’s what happened to myself and Jason.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In-laws Wendi Aspes and Jason Aspes co-founded Wringer Wear, an Atlanta-based clothing company that specializes in pickleball gear.

“What separates the Wringer from other elite brands in the same space?" Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein asked Jason Aspes.

“I think it starts with the technology that we have in here and the concept, right? We want to stop sweat, we want to, you know, make people have a place where they can feel comfortable and wipe their hands in the middle of a play or in between plays. That’s something that no one else is offering,“ he said.

That something is Wringer’s patented Dryv Technology, a moisture-absorbent outer layer that keeps your hands dry at any point during play.

“It’s basically a towel built into your gear so you can wipe your hands. It absorbs the sweat and then evaporates," Wendi said. “You don’t have to think about your grips slipping or your hands sweating. You can just focus on winning that next point.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The job of launching a small business always has its challenges.

But as of late, recent tariffs have thrown an unexpected wrinkle for the Wringer.

"Well, they have definitely affected us. I think they’ve affected every small business, especially a new small business. Our gear is made overseas, so we have been very cognizant of what those pricing is going to do to our customer. And we’re just taking it day by day, because you never know what’s gonna happen tomorrow," Wendi said.

“Lots of known unknowns, but what I do know is that people love this sport and they’re gravitating towards it. And I don’t see that growth slowing down anytime soon,” Jason said.

Aspes told Klein that building a brand up from the ground has been a “blessing” and there’s no better feeling than doing it with family.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group