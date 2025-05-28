GA native Demaryius Thomas will be posthumously inducted in Broncos Ring of Fame

DENVER — The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that the late Demaryius Thomas will be inducted posthumously in their Ring of Fame this season.

Thomas, who grew up in Georgia and was drafted out of Georgia Tech, died at his Roswell home in December 2021.

The Broncos will honor Thomas during halftime of their Week 7 game against the New York Giants on Oct. 19.

“One of the most beloved players and greatest wide receivers in franchise history, Demaryius inspired our fans with breathtaking athleticism, record-setting performances and a joyful, infectious spirit. While we wish ‘D.T.’ was with us to celebrate this special moment, we look forward to honoring Demaryius alongside his Super Bowl 50 teammates during an unforgettable Alumni Weekend,” owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner said in a statement.

Thomas grew up in Laurens County, where he played high school football at West Laurens High School.

He later signed to play college football at Georgia Tech, where he is remembered as one of the best players in program history.

The Broncos drafted the wide receiver with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

He spent eight seasons in Denver, including Super Bowl L championship team.

Thomas finished his career with the Houston Texas, New England Patriots and New York Jets before he announced his retirement in the summer of 2021.

He died less than six months later from a seizure disorder complication, according to the Fulton County medical examiner.

Thomas’ parents later confirmed that he also suffered from Stage 2 CTE at time of his death.

