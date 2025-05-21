Atlanta could be next pickleball capital of US with new facility opening in 2025

ATLANTA — Come fall 2025, Atlanta is likely to be the new pickleball capital of the United States.

According to the Pickleball Club of Georgia, and developer Terminus Design Group, the largest pickleball facility in the country will open in Atlanta before the end of the year.

"Opening late 2025, our state-of-the-art facility is designed to be the ultimate destination for pickleball enthusiasts, and anyone looking to elevate their game or simply have fun," the club said.

As far as what that looks like, picture an enormous previously empty warehouse.

Now, add 33 indoor pickleball courts, a fitness center, a gourmet café and more, the Pickleball Club of Georgia said in an announcement.

Developer Terminus Design Group said the facility will fill 110,000 square feet, making it the largest indoor pickleball facility in the country.

The restaurant will also feature a full bar, there will be showers with lockers, a business center and event spaces. Beyond just pickleball and entertainment, the organization said the facility will have a golf simulator too.

The organization said they’ll be teasing out updates and sneak peeks as development moves forward.

The new facility will be built out of an empty warehouse in Atlanta on English Street NW.

Terminus said the project will begin construction summer 2025.

