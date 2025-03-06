Atlanta city leaders break ground on $63 million housing project

ATLANTA — City leaders in Atlanta broke ground on a $63 million housing project on Wednesday.

The land along Yates Drive in northwest Atlanta is where the old Bowen Homes once stood. Those buildings were torn down 16 years ago.

This marks the start of construction for the first phase of a $40 million HUD Choice Neighborhoods Initiative.

City leaders, Atlanta Housing and its partners are redeveloping the property into a mixed-income community.

The first phase will have 151 homes.

