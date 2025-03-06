On the Border closes all GA restaurants, files for bankruptcy

ATLANTA — A popular Tex-Mex restaurant chain has closed all of its Georgia restaurants and filed for bankruptcy.

On the Border voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections Tuesday, according to documents filed in Georgia Northern Bankruptcy court. The restaurant is owned by Atlanta-based Argonne Capital Group, which also operates Applebee’s, IHOP and Wingstop franchises.

“This restructuring is the best path forward for On The Border. It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges and emerge stronger and refocused on our growth,” president Chris Rockwood said.

In the court documents, On the Border listed 77 locations, including six in Georgia, where it wanted to end the leases. Now, those six On the Border restaurants are no longer listed on the chain’s website:

3640 Atlanta Hwy. Athens, GA

10575 Davis Drive Alpharetta, GA

3206 Buford Drive Buford, GA

2275 Pleasant Hill Drive Duluth, GA

1 Buckhead Loop NE, #130 Atlanta, Georgia

790 Cobb Place Blvd. Kennesaw, GA

The restaurant has not said why it is filing for bankruptcy, but it follows a trend in the restaurant industry.

Other fast-casual chains like Red Lobster, Buca di Beppo and TGI Fridays have also filed for bankruptcy protections and closed dozens of restaurants as part of a company restructuring.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Red Robin may also close around 70 underperforming locations.

