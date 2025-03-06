DeKalb deputy fired, charged in thefts from Publix where he worked as security

A former DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy is facing felony charges after investigators say he stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of items from a grocery store that was paying him to keep its employees and customers safe.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Court records revealed that several unidentified Publix employees participated in the reported crimes that took place here. Police say some of those employees came forward and admitted their involvement.

“He was so nice. I would’ve never thought that,” Courtney Benford, a customer, told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden.

Morris Bailey is now facing multiple felony charges after investigators say he stole more than $800 in groceries from the Publix on Glenwood Avenue in Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood. Police said he was working an off-duty security job at the grocery store.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group