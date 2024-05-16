Atlanta city councilwoman says metal detectors could have prevented deadly nightclub shooting

ATLANTA — An Atlanta city councilwoman believes metal detectors at an Atlanta nightclub could have saved lives.

Inside the Eleven 45 Lounge in Buckhead, a gunman shot and killed two people and injured four others.

Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that she wants metal detectors in all clubs across the city.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She says it takes a total team effort and that is why she’s now preparing to work with business owners to find a solution for what she calls a growing problem.

“Two innocent lives were lost because of a lapse in security,” she said. “No one should’ve been able to enter that establishment with a gun unless they were law enforcement.”

Boone serves as the chair of the city’s Public Safety Committee. She says she’s made it her mission to make sure nightclubs and bars are providing the safest environments for their patrons.

She says that since the pandemic, many businesses have been operating illegally.

“Many of them who do not have insured and secured bonding as far as their security goes. Some of them are operating with delinquent alcohol licenses and also business licenses,” she explained.

TRENDING STORIES:

Seiden checked with the city and an official says that Eleven 45 Lounge is in compliance with all laws and ordinances.

An open records request revealed that since 2020, APD has responded to just two shootings at the lounge, including the one on Sunday.

Seiden reached out to the club, but has not heard back.

Members of the management team did release a statement after the shooting expressing their condolences.

“Our commitment to the security and safety of our community has only strengthened. We are dedicated to maintaining an environment where everyone feels secure,” they wrote in part.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

2 killed, 4 injured at Buckhead nightclub shooting, police searching for shooter

©2024 Cox Media Group