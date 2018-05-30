  • Atlanta-bound flight diverted after 'disturbance with passenger'

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - An Atlanta-bound Delta flight had to be diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a disturbance midflight.

    According to Channel 2 Action News' sister station in Tulsa, the flight crew reported a disturbance with a passenger and requested law enforcement help.

    Flight 1156 was flying from Portland to Atlanta. 

    The Boeing 737-900 landed around 11:30 a.m. in Tulsa. Law enforcement met the crew at the gate. 

    The flight is expected to continue to Atlanta later.

