TULSA, Okla. - An Atlanta-bound Delta flight had to be diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a disturbance midflight.
According to Channel 2 Action News' sister station in Tulsa, the flight crew reported a disturbance with a passenger and requested law enforcement help.
Flight 1156 was flying from Portland to Atlanta.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's news app for breaking news alerts]
The Boeing 737-900 landed around 11:30 a.m. in Tulsa. Law enforcement met the crew at the gate.
The flight is expected to continue to Atlanta later.
We're working to learn more details on this developing story on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}