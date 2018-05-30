Teen shot in back dies at hospital, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Atlanta.
Police tell Channel 2 Action News a man believed to be a teenager was found with a gunshot wound to the back in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was at the scene as police gathered evidence.
APD investigating a shooting at an apt complex. I'm gathering info - but I'm told someone shot an 18 year old in the back & that teen has been transported to Grady pic.twitter.com/bQ5S6axxmr— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 30, 2018
