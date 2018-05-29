FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. - Authorities say a couple found dead on a boat on Lake Lanier in Forsyth County appear to have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.
The bodies of 40-year-old Julie Wright and 39-year-old Andrew Maronge, both of Gainesville, were found around 8 p.m. Monday, investigators said.
Jenny Belafi, with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, said Georgia Department of Natural Resources rangers were asked to do a welfare check after the couple failed to contact family.
The rangers found the 24-foot Bayliner cabin cruiser anchored off the Three Sisters Island chain and the couple dead in the front cabin.
Belafi said no foul play is suspected. She said it appears the couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning, though that won't be definitive until the autopsies are complete.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
