I-75 northbound reopens after being shut down in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 75 northbound is slowly reopening on Thursday night after what appears to be a crash that left it blocked.

Police and fire units were blocking all of the northbound lanes near Shiloh Road and Wade Green Road. It now appears that a few right lanes are opening.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show a tractor-trailer that crashed into the median wall with its hazard lights flashing.

GDOT says the blockage was first reported right after 10 p.m.

There is no word on any injuries.

