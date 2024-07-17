Atlanta-based Trans Housing Coalition receives grant to expand Housing First Program

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based LGBTQ+ nonprofit Trans Housing Coalition received a grant to support their Housing First Program.

The nonprofit said the $35,000 would be used to support the housing program, which provides support to transgender and gender non-conforming people experiencing homelessness.

The funds themselves came from Health Care Advocates International’s HCAI Fund.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Trans Housing Coalition said they were one of six organizations to receive funding in the most recent grant cycle round.

“The HCAI Fund grant empowers the Trans Housing Coalition to expand their Housing First Program, providing a crucial lifeline to transgender and gender non-conforming individuals experiencing homelessness in Atlanta,” Mary Wilson, Trans Housing Coalition Executive Director, said in a statement. “Many individuals in the transgender community need more than housing, they need a community of support. By establishing stable housing, fostering social connections, and ensuring access to healthcare, we can significantly improve health outcomes and quality of life for this vulnerable population.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The nonprofit said, according to a report by Covenant House Georgia, about 40% of Atlanta’s homeless population identify as members of the LGBTQ community.

“The state of homelessness within this community exposes this population to heightened health and safety vulnerabilities, including increased risks of hate crimes, mental health challenges, and sexually transmitted diseases,” the Coalition said in a statement.

That level of need is why the nonprofit uses their Housing First Program to help transgender and gender non-conforming individuals access housing accommodations and health support services as part of a strategy to overcome homelessness.

“Trans Housing Coalition stood out to our review committee because their Housing First Program provides life-saving shelter and support for LGBTQ+ individuals,” said Pattie McKnight, HCAI Executive Director. “They are making an immediate and lasting difference in the lives of their community members.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Raffensperger checks voting machines, pushes against political violence during election

©2024 Cox Media Group