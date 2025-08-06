Atlanta band leader arrested after performing impromptu gas station concert in Chicago

ATLANTA — The lead singer of an Atlanta-based band has been arrested after playing an impromptu show at a Chicago gas station following the Lollapalooza music festival.

Jackson Foster, 23, lead singer of Silly Goose, was arrested late Saturday evening and has been charged with criminal trespass, according to the Chicago Police Department.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, a crowd gathered at a BP gas station, and police were called for a “large disturbance” around 10:50 p.m.

“Several people were surrounding a van with a band on top playing music at an extremely high volume,” a police report obtained by the Sun Times said.

According to a post on the band’s Instagram account, Foster said they had permission from the owner of the gas station to perform there in exchange for $100.

“Nobody got hurt, we were just playing music, and when the cops got there, we stopped playing,” Foster wrote. “I got off the van and was immediately put in handcuffs and brought to jail with little to no explanation.”

Police reports said the gas station manager called police when the “crowd had grown immensely and the band was causing a major disruption to their business.”

Gas station performances are nothing new for the band, who played four pop-up shows in a row during Lollapalooza last year.

