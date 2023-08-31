APD searching for man they say killed 2 people within a mile of each other

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have named one of three suspects they say are responsible for a pair of shootings that happened within ten minutes and one mile of each other.

At 5:50 a.m. on April 20, officers were called to 2030 Main St. where they found Korri Jackson, 27, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

While investigating that call less than ten minutes later, officers learned of another shooting at 2479 Abner Terrace. That victim, 19-year-old Jalen Curtis, was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Curtis’ aunt, who remembered her nephew as a hard worker.

Investigators say they have since learned the deadly shootings were connected and identified three people responsible for them.

They are asking for the public’s help in locating Rodreiko Russell, who they say is one of the suspects.

It is unclear if the other two suspects have been arrested, but their identities have not been released.

