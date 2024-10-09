‘I heard a car speed off’: APD investigating 2 deadly shootings within one mile of each other

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened minutes apart within one mile of each other.

The first shooting happened at 2479 Abner Terrace NW around 5:55 a.m. Officers found a man shot in the parking lot outside an apartment building. He died at the hospital.

The second shooting happened around 6:05 a.m. at 2030 Main Street. Police said officers found a man shot to death in the parking lot. Police said it’s unclear if the two shootings are connected.

“At this time, we’re still investigating that information. There might be a possibility, but we are still treating them as separate incidents at this time,” Lieutenant Chris Hewitt told Channel 2 Action News.

Family members were on the scene but declined to speak with Channel 2 Action News.

Police said they have no suspects or motive for either shooting and they have not released the identity of the victims

This was the fifth deadly shooting since Wednesday afternoon that APD has investigated.

The first happened around 12:15 p.m. at 2996 Humphries Street in southeast Atlanta where a 66-year-old was shot. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died at the hospital.

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to 3718 Martin Luther King Drive in southwest Atlanta. A man was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

At 9:41 p.m., officers responded to Westside Park off Johnson Road in southwest Atlanta, where a man was found dead from a gunshot wound.

All the shootings remain under investigation.

