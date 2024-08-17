APD investigating business burglary, searching for suspect seen on surveillance

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a suspect seen on video robbing a business.

Police responded to 2763 Metropolitan Pkwy. in southwest Atlanta on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say the investigation showed the suspect seen in the shared video forced entry into the business through the roof and stole multiple items from inside the business.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

TRENDING STORIES:

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Lights turned back on after days of darkness at Riverdale apartment complex After nearly two weeks of living in complete darkness and fearing for their safety, neighbors have lights again.

©2024 Cox Media Group