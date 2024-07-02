AJC Peachtree Road Race veteran has quite the collection of official T-shirts

ATLANTA — The countdown is officially on for the annual AJC Peachtree Road Race.

It’s Atlanta’s Independence Day tradition, dating all the way back to 1970.

One of the race’s traditions is that each runner gets an official race T-shirt.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen spoke with one runner who has earned dozens of them.

Ed Murphy believes your choice in a garment says a lot about you.

“The shirts are a signature. They’re a badge of honor,” Murphy said.

Murphy has earned a lot of those badges of honor for running the annual AJC Peachtree Road Race.

He’s been running them for the last 43 years.

After crossing the finish line at all of those 10k’s, he got a T-shirt.

Every time he’s out for a run, he has one on.

He says it’s a great conversation starter.

“People notice the T-shirts. They’ll ask me about it or they’ll say, I have that same shirt,” Murphy said.

For him, the race has always been about the running, not the shirt.

But he wouldn’t want to part with his collection.

He’s not the only one.

He says he has met a few who are quite obsessed.

“Interestingly enough, I have caught a girl passing out at the finish line. I caught her,” Murphy said. “I got her to the side and laid her down. She woke up and the first thing she said was, can I get a T-shirt?”

For his very first Road Race, his T-shirt size was medium.

44 years later, he still wears a medium.

Man who suffered massive heart attack speaks on his reasons for running the Peachtree Road Race

