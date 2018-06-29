0 Airport fence jumper threatened construction crew, was high on drugs, police say

ATLANTA - A police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News says a teenager who breached a taxiway at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport had earlier damaged cars and threatened people at a construction site nearby.

"Witnesses say the accused jumped on several vehicles at a nearby construction site, he then yelled out 'I'm going to kill Y'all. I'm going to blow this place up. Trust nobody, you better believe me,’” the report stated.

Police said the suspect, Jhyrin Jones, 19, then scaled a 10-foot barbed wire fence, stripped down to his underwear and ran onto the airport taxiway.

Investigators said Jones exposed himself to passengers on a plane, climbed onto a wing and banged on the plane's window.

Police said they arrested him within five minutes. They say he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was delusional.

The incident has raised questions about security at the world's busiest airport.

A former commercial pilot told Channel 2's Tom Regan that the airport has multiple security layers, but will review how to reduce the likelihood of a future perimeter breach.

"They have good security, but this man found one little glitch and he used it," said retired pilot Bob Fuhrman.

Fuhrman is a former Air Force pilot who has also flown commercial, passenger, and parcel transport jets.

He said it would help if the airport's vast network of security cameras were monitored in real time.

Fuhrman also told Regan that motion sensors on fences would more effectively detect an intruder.

“Anything that can be done must be done to take care of this," Fuhrman told Regan.

Passenger and airport visitors say the incident is troubling.

"If he can climb a fence and get in that easily, maybe they should have someone walking those fences," traveler Don Jackson said.

The Transportation Security Administration sent Regan an email saying, "After any incident across the aviation system, the TSA will, of course, have an active review with airport and law enforcement leaders.”

