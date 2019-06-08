  • AIRBNB NIGHTMARE: Woman says renters held parties, caused thousands in damage

    ATLANTA - A metro woman rented out her dream home only to see it turned into a party place. 

    Maria Copeland told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon that she's rented out her house for years. But her latest renting experience through Airbnb turned into a nightmare. 

    “They were charging people a cover to come in, so this was a real rave. Like, this house was a party,” Copeland said. “I was out of town. The neighbors were sending me nastygrams: ‘Hey, there's a party at your house.”

    The trouble she’s now having recouping the thousands of dollars' worth of damage she says the renters caused, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat following the NBA Finals.

