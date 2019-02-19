  • CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Airbnb renters accused of stealing TVs, more from home

    By: Michael Seiden

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Some Dekalb County homeowners are trying to warn people who put their homes up for rent on the popular short-term rental app Airbnb. 

    The homeowners said their home was booked for three nights and on the morning of the last day, they say the renters cleaned them out, walking out of the house with TVs, towels, silverware and more.

    The homeowners’ surveillance system caught it all on camera.

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden got inside the home where it happened and this is what he found.

    He's talking with the homeowner about the theft and his warning to others who use or rent through Airbnb, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4p.m.

