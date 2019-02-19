CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Airbnb renters accused of stealing TVs, more from home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Some Dekalb County homeowners are trying to warn people who put their homes up for rent on the popular short-term rental app Airbnb.
The homeowners said their home was booked for three nights and on the morning of the last day, they say the renters cleaned them out, walking out of the house with TVs, towels, silverware and more.
The homeowners’ surveillance system caught it all on camera.
VIDEO: Police are searching for several @Airbnb guests accused of trashing, burglarizing Dekalb County home; security cam shows one of the guests stealing a flat screen TV pic.twitter.com/7D3Bkyw9y8— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) February 19, 2019
Channel 2's Michael Seiden got inside the home where it happened and this is what he found.
Good afternoon! I hope you’re finding a way to stay dry! On another note, have you ever rented out your home/condo on @Airbnb ? Have you ever stayed at one? @JCaldwellWSB & I just spent the am in Dekalb County, where police are investigating after renters trashed, burglarized🏠 pic.twitter.com/h0f0MSPoNF— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) February 19, 2019
He's talking with the homeowner about the theft and his warning to others who use or rent through Airbnb, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4p.m.
