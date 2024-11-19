After 1st vote fails, Atlanta City Council OKs $1.7M more for Public Safety Training Center security

ATLANTA — After an initial failure to pass, the Atlanta City Council approved an additional $1.7 million to cover security costs at the soon-to-open Atlanta Public Safety Traning Center.

The vote covered allowing procurement for the funding without the normal process from council, and at previous meetings on the funding officials said the money would come from the Atlanta Police Department’s civil asset forfeiture funds.

Earlier in Monday’s council meeting, members of the city council discussed whether they should approve the additional funding, and how much more would the project cost than the initial estimates.

Members of the city council said that in order for a piece of legislation to be enacted, it needs to have at least eight votes in favor, meaning the original vote to adopt did not pass muster to take effect.

At the council meeting, APD Chief Administrative Officer Marshall Freeman said the funding was needed to ensure the project’s safety. Due to the damages caused by those opposed to the facility, APD officers have been patrolling the area since early 2023, Freeman told the council.

A vote to adopt the $1.7 million security cost received seven votes in favor and four against, but due to procedural rules, it did not pass.

After concluding other business, a motion to reconsider the legislation was approved with nine votes in favor, and then was adopted with nine votes approving it.

