Public safety training center protestors chain themselves to cranes at NW Atlanta construction site

ATLANTA — Protesters of the proposed Atlanta public safety training center have chained themselves to a crane in northwest Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is LIVE on the scene at 11th Street NW and Bellingrath Ave NW where two protestors have climbed up a Brasfield and Gorrie crane.

Earlier this year, two protestors locked themselves to equipment at the Brasfield and Gorrie work site on 12th and Juniper.

Brasfield & Gorrie is one of the head contractors for the Atlanta Public Training Center. The construction company is also a donor to the Atlanta Police Foundation.

Channel 2 Action News has contacted Atlanta police for a statement.

We will bring you the latest on this story on Channel 2 Action News At Noon.

