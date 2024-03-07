Peachtree Street shut down after protester chains themselves to construction equipment

ATLANTA — Part of a busy midtown street is shut down after a protester chained themselves to construction equipment.

NewsChopper 2 is flying over the scene where police have blocked off Peachtree Street between 17th Street and W. Peachtree Street.

LIVE Triple Team Traffic coverage now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

The organizers of Stop Cop City says one of their protesters locked themselves to Brasfield & Gorrie construction equipment. The construction company is one of the head contractors for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says drivers can use Spring Street, Piedmont Ave. and W. Peachtree Street as alternates.

This is the second time this year that “Stop Cop City” protesters have chained themselves to equipment in the midtown area.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS

State Department urging extra caution for travelers ahead of international spring break trips

©2023 Cox Media Group