2 people dead after crash near Fulton County airport, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County police are currently investigating a deadly crash on Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to a crash on Fulton Industrial Blvd. near Fulton County Airport.

Investigators confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two people have died as a result of the crash.

Police say the crash involved three cars.

Channel 2 Action News crews on the scene saw at least a dozen police units, as well as fire and EMS crews.

All lanes of Fulton Industrial Blvd. appeared to be closed while they investigated. The scene has since cleared.

Neither victim’s identity has been released.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the crash.

