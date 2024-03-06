Police say Georgia landlord stalked tenant, left her 175 voicemails in 2 months

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Rome landlord was arrested for stalking after police say he harassed her and contacted her approximately 175 times between January and February this year.

On March 4, a Floyd County police officer responded to Sunny Heights Drive about a report from a tenant who said her landlord put a lock on her water meter, preventing her from having water in her home for seven days.

The officer spoke with the victim, who said her landlord, James Robert Roach, 64, had intentionally cut her water off and had called and left her numerous voicemails to the point where she blocked him on Feb. 27.

She told the officer that Roach was stalking her and had more than a professional interest in her.

She said Roach would watch her home from his property and once followed her best friend who came to visit her.

She said she believed he followed her female best friend because he thought the person visiting might have been a man.

She told police she believed Roach was interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with her.

The victim allowed the officer to listen to her voicemails.

There were approximately 175 voicemails from Roach on her phone.

On Feb. 27, the day she blocked him, Roach left 21 voicemails to her.

The officer said when he listened to the voicemails, it became apparent that Roach was pursuing a relationship with her.

The officer asked the woman if she had ever been in a relationship with Roach and she said she had not.

She told the officer that she did tell Roach that she loved and cared for him as a friend, but was adamant that she was never involved with him in an intimate relationship.

The officer notified the water department about the lock on the woman’s water meter.

The water department said Roach’s water was cut off on Feb. 27 for lack of payment.

The water department sent an employee out to inspect the lock to determine if it belonged to them or not.

Police secured a warrant for stalking for Roach, which is a misdemeanor charge.

He was arrested by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office on March 4.

