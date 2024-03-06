Man stalked, groped female shoppers at metro Atlanta mall, Target store, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man accused of sexually assaulting women shoppers is now under arrest.

Police said it happened over a period of months at Perimeter Mall and a few other nearby locations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Dunwoody Wednesday, where police told him that Darin Pyatt, 20, was stalking shoppers. He would spot women who were on their own, grope them and then run off.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said Pyatt targeted shoppers inside the mall as well as in the mall’s parking deck and a nearby Target parking lot.

“He was actually following female shoppers and when he got close enough to them he would actually grab their buttocks and run,” Sgt. Micahel Cheek with the Dunwoody Police Department said.

Police said Pyatt assaulted four women, the first last June and the latest on the last day of February of this year. Cheek said that the attack was especially appalling.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“One of the females was sitting in a chair, he came up from behind, grabbed her breast and pulled her out of the chair and then took off as well,” Cheek said.

Police said the mall security camera video helped them identify and arrest Pyatt, who is now at the Fulton County Jail.

Regan talked to shoppers, who were rattled.

“That’s crazy, it’s kind of scary knowing I’m walking out here alone,” Banesa Salgabo said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mary Mac’s Tea Room roof collapses, restaurant temporarily closes





©2024 Cox Media Group