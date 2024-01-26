Crews investigating fire at townhome construction site in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta fire crews are investigating a fire at a construction site in southeast Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the scene off Burroughs Street, where the fire started Friday morning. The fire is now out, but a few Atlanta police cars have arrived at the location.

The construction site appears to be new townhomes being built in a community called Empire Zephyr.

It’s unclear what led to the fire. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta Fire Department for more details.

