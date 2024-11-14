Atlanta City Council to vote on $1.7 million additional security for Public Safety Training Center

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will vote next week on whether they will increase the budget for the Public Safety Training Center.

The vote comes amid security concerns and repeated protests against the facility since city officials greenlit its development in 2021.

Members of the city council will vote on Monday to add $1.7 million to pay for additional security as the already $90 million project inches closer to completion.

The Public Safety Training Center is expected to be completed and open before the end of the year.

The proposed security funding boost passed at the Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee on Tuesday, according to a council spokesperson.

“The Mayor, or his designee, on behalf of the City and Atlanta Police Department, is authorized to execute an agreement with Brassfield & Gorrie, LLC to install all necessary security provisions for the Public Safety Training Center,” the proposal reads.

A full vote before the city council will come on Monday, Nov. 18.

