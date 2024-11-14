New plan to transform Atlanta’s Five Points MARTA station will allow more access

ATLANTA — MARTA is moving forward with its plan to transform Five Points station with a slight modification that will allow more access than originally planned.

MARTA reached an agreement with Mayor Andre Dickens and the City of Atlanta to keep one entrance open during construction.

That will allow street-level and elevator access, as well as access for bus pick up and drop off.

“I’m proud to announce that MARTA and Mayor Dickens have agreed to move forward with the Five Points Transformation Project as originally planned,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. “This agreement will include a slight modification to allow for ongoing pedestrian access to Five Points on the Forsyth Street side of the station during the majority of construction. As plans are finalized, we will share more specific information about construction timelines, station access and customer accommodations. This is a win-win for MARTA, the City of Atlanta, and our customers as we move forward together to improve transit across our region.”

The altered plan that allows street-level access will mean the project will take longer and will require early nightly closures because construction materials cannot be moved by crane over an active station entrance.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said in a statement: “Persons living with a disability, pedestrians and MARTA riders all matter to Mayor Dickens. The mayor shared with MARTA that a solution is needed to make sure access to the station, particularly for those who require elevator access, through the duration of any proposed construction is non-negotiable. MARTA and the City are now working towards that end.”

