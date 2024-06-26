AAA predicts 2.3 million Georgians will hit the road, fly on July 4 holiday

ATLANTA — For Independence Day 2024, AAA, the Auto Club Group, is predicting new travel records in Georgia and across the United States.

For the July 4 Holiday travel period, from June 29 to July 7, AAA is forecasting 2.3 million Georgians will travel at least 50 miles away from home to celebrate.

In addition to the record-setting number of travelers from Georgia, AAA said nationally about 70.9 million will travel, also a record level of travelers.

“The summer travel season is off to a hot start, and we expect to set new travel records on the road and in the sky during the week of Independence Day,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA said. “There will be 3.5 million more travelers than last year. That means even more people at airports and popular attractions like beaches, lakes, and theme parks.”

While there are multiple ways to get around for the celebration weekend, AAA expects many people to drive to holiday hot spots.

Because of the expected high number of travelers, AAA is predicting they’ll rescue about 800,000 stranded drivers during the nine-day holiday period. The company said they’re expecting the most common issues on the road to be dead batteries, flat tires and vehicle lockouts.

“The sweltering summer months can wreak havoc on your vehicle’s battery and tires,” Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA, said. “That’s why it’s so important to get a pre-trip vehicle inspection. Doing so could uncover potential vehicle problems that might not otherwise reveal themselves until your trip.”

To ensure the safety of drivers and technicians, AAA is urging drivers to stay focused while driving.

“AAA’s roadside technicians will put their lives on the line to rescue the hundreds of thousands of drivers on the roadside with car trouble,” Waiters said. “We urge drivers to stay focused on the road and its shoulders. Whether it’s a first responder, tow truck, or disabled vehicle, if you see flashing lights, move over so everyone can make it home safely for the holiday.”

AAA said they expect 2 million drivers, making up the bulk of the 2.3 million Georgians expected to travel on July 4.

