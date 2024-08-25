62-year-old man shot in the back during drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was hospitalized after Atlanta police said he was shot during a drive-by shooting Sunday morning.

At 7 a.m. officers were called to 1518 Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta regarding a person shot.

The address appears to be Rio’s Italian Ice & Ice Cream shop.

When police arrived, they found a 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back.

He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. His identity was not released.

During the investigation, APD learned that the man was outside the business when he was hit by gunfire which came from a moving vehicle.

The suspects drove away before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

