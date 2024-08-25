A South Fulton convenience store clerk was gunned down. Now, 2 people will spend years behind bars

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Two men have been found guilty of shooting and killing a convenience store clerk during a robbery in 2022.

It happened on July 26, 2022, at the Quick Pick Food Mart on Welcome All Road in South Fulton.

When officers arrived, they found the clerk, Anatoli Zanabe,44, had been shot several times. Zanabe died at the scene.

Sayed Buhari, the store owner, and Zanabe’s brother-in-law, was holding back tears as he tried to make sense of the senseless killing of his co-worker and loved one, whom his family knew as Tony.

“Why you kill him? Why you kill him?” he wondered aloud. “You could have shot him some other place...He has a family.”

Surveillance video captured two masked men coming into the store and robbing Zanabe before shots rang out. Police said the same two men robbed a Dollar General down the road before robbing the Quick Pick.

Those two men were identified as Alantae Richardson and Antwon Warthen.

A witness told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan that she walked in on the robbery as it was happening. She says the gunmen were shouting for the clerk to open the door to get behind the counter.

“Next thing I know, the guy had the door open and they was telling him, ‘Give me the money! Give me cigarettes!’ just asking for all types of items and stuff,” she said.

She says the clerk handed over everything, but it wasn’t enough.

“Just shot him like eight times,” she explained. “I just dropped down because I thought maybe they would kill me too.”

On Wednesday, the South Fulton Police Department remembered the life of Zenabe and thanked the community for their continuous support.

“But even in the midst of unimaginable grief, we found hope in the outpouring of support and determination that brought us together. Thanks to the tireless efforts of law enforcement and the invaluable help from the community, justice has been served,” the police department said.

Richardson received a life sentence with 25 years to follow, while Warthen received 35 years in prison and five-year probation upon his release.

"These outcomes are a testament to the power of community and the impact we can have when we stand together.

“To South Fulton and surrounding communities, we offer our deepest gratitude. Your tips, your support, and your commitment to justice helped bring closure to this senseless crime. May we continue to uplift and care for one another, even in the darkest of times,” the department said.

