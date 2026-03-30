5-year-old who went viral for love of Jimmy Carter gets special meeting at Carter Center

ATLANTA — A 5-year-old boy from New Jersey, who is a super fan of the late former President Jimmy Carter, got a huge surprise today while visiting Atlanta.

The Carter Center surprised the boy and his mom with a trip to the city to visit what he calls Jimmy Carter World.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“He’s already helped build a playhouse with Habitat for Humanity,” Ryan’s mom said. “We’re going back when it gets warmer to paint it and give it to a family.”

Ryan, his mom and his big brother traveled from New Jersey to Atlanta for a special day filled with surprises.

TRENDING STORIES:

In October, Ryan had a special Jimmy Carter-themed birthday party. He shares his birthday month with the former president.

When Carter Center staff saw the videos of the birthday party, they reached out to the family to visit Atlanta on spring break.

As Ryan and his family arrived at the Carter Center, they were greeted by the Carters’ youngest daughter, Amy, and her cousin Jason Carter, the Chairman of the Carter Center Board.

“When I was five, my grandfather was still in the White House,” Jason Carter told Channel 2’s Karyn Greer. “So when I would go visit his office, just like Ryan did today, it’s a pretty exciting time, obviously, for us. And then my grandfather was always just a grandfather to us, the same way that I’m sure Ryan’s is to him. And it’s neat to see the human personal connection that presidents are to people.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group