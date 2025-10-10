Meet Jimmy Carter’s No. 1 fan. He’s only 5 but he had the birthday party to prove it

ATLANTA — Ryan Ramos can tell you a lot about Jimmy Carter.

He knows Carter was the 39th president and the son of peanut farmers. He knows how many Habitat for Humanity projects the Carters led.

You could call Ryan the former president’s No. 1 fan if you ask his family and friends.

But here’s what you might not expect: Ryan is only 5 years old. And his videos from his Jimmy Carter themed birthday party have gone viral.

His mom’s TikTok videos documenting all the party planning have millions of views. It’s something she never expected.

“I’m new to TikTok. I just started documenting this because I just thought it was too good not to share,” Lauren Ramos told Channel 2 Action News.

HOW IT ALL STARTED

Ryan’s enthusiasm for Carter began in Feb. 2024 when his preschool class celebrated Presidents Day. His grandmother also once gave him an interactive presidents chart.

“He came home, got the chart out all by himself, and he was, ‘Can you show me all the presidents who are dead?’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s easier for me to show you all the presidents who are still alive.’”

She pointed out the six presidents who were alive at the time, including Carter. She said Ryan couldn’t stop pressing the Carter button.

Ever since then, Ryan and his mother have learned all that they can together about Georgia’s native son. And when it came time to plan his 5th birthday party, Ryan only wanted one theme.

PARTY LIKE IT’S 1924

Lauren got to work planning and shared her progress on TikTok.

For the goodie bags, she bought American flags, Jimmy Carter buttons and little wooden hammers to symbol his Habitat for Humanity work. His party even had a Jimmy Carter cutout and of course, a decorated cake.

The TikTok videos eventually made their way to some of the Carter family. His grandson, Hugo, and one of his nieces, Mandy, sent the Ramos family a goodies package with items from Carter’s 100th birthday last year, a Carter T-shirt, coffee mug (which Ryan uses for his chocolate milk) and some Carter family recipes.

There’s just one item left on Ryan’s birthday wish list.

“One day he goes, ‘is there a Jimmy Carter World?’ I said, ‘Well there’s a Carter Center in Atlanta.’ He said, ‘I want to go! I want to go!’”

A SHARED CONNECTION

Jimmy Carter was born Oct. 1, 1924 in Georgia. Ryan was born Oct. 10, 2020 in New Jersey.

The two never met, grew up in different eras and different parts of the country. But there’s one trait that Lauren is glad her son would have shared with Carter.

“I think Ryan is trying his best to emulate Jimmy Carter’s kindness and helping everybody. His teachers tell me at school if anyone falls, he’s like the first person he runs over to you,” Ramos said.

“If I want to install anything in my boys, it’s that you’re a gentleman and you show up every day, you’re being kind. You’re thinking of other people. We need more of that.”

Ryan is aware that Carter died last year. But that hasn’t deterred his interest. And as for the trip to the Carter Center and Plains, his mother hopes to take him there next year.

