3 people shot in Vine City neighborhood, police investigating

ATLANTA — Officers are investigating a triple shooting in Atlanta’s Vine City Neighborhood.

An Atlanta police spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that at around 2 a.m., officers arrived at a home on Thurmond Street and found three people shot.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw police cars along with Grady EMS trucks in the area.

The conditions of the three people shot are unclear at this time.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to police to learn more about this shooting.

