Man found shot to death at downtown Atlanta high rise after dispute over woman

ATLANTA — A man was shot to death late Monday night at a high-rise in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police said a man was found dead at The Residences at W Atlanta Downtown, which is the residential side of the W Hotel on Ivan Allen Boulevard.

Police said the shooting happened during a fight over a woman.

Atlanta Police Lt. Andrew Smith said the victim was leaving the woman’s home on the 26th floor when another man showed up, leading to gunfire.

Officers described the victim as a man in his early 40s. Police have not released his name.

A suspect was detained and there is no threat to the public at this time, according to police.

