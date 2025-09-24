3 new GA measles cases all traced back to single patient who went to GSU, restaurant, soccer event

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Department of Public Health has identified three new measles cases linked to a previous case from two weeks ago.

The recent outbreak has been traced back to a single patient who was present at several public locations, including Georgia State University and a local restaurant, earlier this month.

Dr. Andrew Thornton, a physician at WellStar Urgent Care, emphasized the contagious nature of measles.

“It’s about 90% contagious for someone who has not been vaccinated,” Thornton said.

Dr. Jodie Guest from Emory University School of Public Health told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that vaccine distrust has increased significantly, but she insists the measles vaccine is safe for both children and adults.

“It’s never too late to get a vaccine for the measles because that’s your best form of protection,” Guest said.

Alice Burns, a mother in Decatur, expressed her commitment to vaccinating her two-year-old son, Walter, to ensure his safety and the safety of others who cannot be vaccinated.

“We were happy to get it as soon as, you know? He came of the right age to get it. We want to make sure he stays safe, and we want to make sure kids who can’t get it stay safe too,” Burns said.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has limited its comments due to federal HIPAA laws, but it continues to track the spread of the virus from the initial patient.

The first measles patient was reported to have been at Georgia State University on Sept. 2 and 4, and at the Sweetgreen restaurant on North Avenue on Sept. 3, 6, and 8.

The patient was also involved with Inter Atlanta FC soccer on Sept. 3, 6, and 7, directly leading to the three new cases.

