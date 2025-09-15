Measles exposures: 5 of 220 close contacts are under active monitoring, DPH says

The Georgia Department of Public Health has identified about 220 close contacts with known exposures to a confirmed measles case, the agency reported Monday.

Only five individuals are under active monitoring at this time, as they were unvaccinated.

Active monitoring means logging in to DPH’s surveillance portal daily through Oct. 2 and reporting their overall health, how they’re feeling, as well as any symptoms they may have.

If they are experiencing symptoms, they are directed to call the health department immediately. If they miss reporting any day, DPH will contact them.

This comes after the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed someone had been infected with measles, and had not traveled out of the United States before contracting the disease.

According to officials, the individual was unvaccinated and may have exposed others over more than a week.

DPH said exposures may have occurred at the following times, dates and locations:

Sept. 2 and 4: Georgia State University (GSU)

Aderhold Learning Building between 7:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.



Langdale Hall between 9:00 am and 12:45 p.m.

Sweetgreen Restaurant on North Avenue

Sept. 3 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.



Sept. 6 between 2:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.



Sept. 8 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 3, 6, and 7 for soccer games and practice through Inter Atlanta FC. Individuals who were potentially exposed have been contacted. Since the practices and games were outdoors, the risk of infection is low.

