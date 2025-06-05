Wastewater helping track spread of measles in GA

ATLANTA — As measles cases continue to rise across the US, researchers are now using sewage wastewater to track the virus.

It’s testing similar to what scientists did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sewage was tested for virus particles that helped identify early signs of increasing transmission.

Measles cases could potentially be identified days before people show symptoms or have to go to a doctor.

The new program is available for use at dozens of wastewater treatment plants in 40 states.

In Georgia, they’ll be testing in College Park and Columbus. In Fulton County, they’ll be testing at Big Creek, Johns Creek, and Little River facilities. And in Atlanta, they’ll be testing at R.M. Clayton, South River, and Utoy Creek facilities.

As of Wednesday, nearly 1,100 measles cases have been reported in the US, with three deaths confirmed.

In Georgia, there have not been any confirmed cases since May 19, and up until that date, there were four cases so far this year in Georgia.

