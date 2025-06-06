Georgia health officials confirm new measles case in metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed another unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident had been diagnosed with measles.

The resident this time is a family member of the person who had been infected with measles while traveling outside of the United States, which was confirmed in May.

Health officials say those who may have been in contact or exposed to either of the two individuals who have been confirmed to have measles were given the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine or antibodies to help reduce their risk of contracting the disease.

Georgia health officials are now monitoring the individuals who came into contact or were exposed to the two metro Atlanta residents with measles for symptoms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

At this time, no new cases of measles have been reported outside of the family, according to GaDPH.

Health officials said the MMR vaccine is safe and effective and mentioned that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is based in the metro area, recommends that children receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine between 12 to 15 months of age and a second between four and six years old.

"More than 95% of the people who receive a single dose of MMR will develop immunity to all three viruses. A second dose boosts immunity, typically enhancing protection to 98%," GaDPH said.

The department said this was the fifth case of measles reported in Georgia for 2025. In 2024, there were six cases reported in the state.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group